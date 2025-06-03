Summer Youth Leadership Program relaunches in 2025 

After an eight-year hiatus, the Summer Youth Leadership Program (SYLP) is returning in 2025 with a renewed mission to develop the next generation of Asian American leaders through civic engagement and community connection.

Originally founded in 1995 by Assunta Ng under the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation, the program empowered hundreds of high school students across the Puget Sound region before its pause in 2017. The upcoming relaunch is being spearheaded by a group of alumni who approached Ng with a proposal to revive the program. It will now operate independently, with the Executive Development Institute serving as its fiscal sponsor.

“I was surprised to see alumni relaunching (SYLP),” Ng said. “As leaders and professionals in our community, this is their way of moving forward and giving back. I am so proud of them.” Ng will continue her involvement as an advisor to the new organizing committee.

The program will return to its roots in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, a neighborhood central to the program’s original mission. Students will engage in hands-on learning about leadership, social responsibility, and the cultural and civic history of the district.

The three-week program, running weekdays from July 7, 2025, will include leadership development workshops, networking opportunities, and immersive field trips. Past excursions have included visits to the Wing Luke Museum, Tsue Chong Company, and the Danny Woo Garden. Organizers say these experiences provide students with a deeper understanding of the community and its significance in Seattle’s broader social fabric.

Applications are now open to high school students—rising sophomores through graduating seniors—in the Puget Sound region.

Program alumni have long credited SYLP with shaping their personal and professional paths. Marvin Eng, a 2010 alumnus, said the program offered him vital tools for future success.

“SYLP helped me develop the skills needed to be successful in college and my future career,” Eng said. “Meeting leaders like judges, elected officials, and journalists… gave us insight into navigating our careers as Asian Americans. Seeing SYLP come back is very encouraging. I’m excited for a new generation to experience that same chance to grow, connect, and shape the future of our communities.”

For more information or to apply, visit www.seattlesylp.org, or contact the Summer Youth Leadership Program Committee at info@seattlesylp.org.

