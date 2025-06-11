Seattle Channel wins Overall Excellence at the Northwest Emmy Awards

Seattle Channel received the Overall Excellence Emmy Award at the 62nd annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday, June 7. This is the first time the channel has earned the prestigious honor, which recognizes the quality, variety, and impact of an organization’s storytelling.

Seattle Channel competed against commercial and public television stations and other media organizations in the Northwest NATAS five-state region, which includes Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

Seattle Channel General Manager Shannon Gee said, “To have received the Overall Excellence award for our Pacific Northwest region is beyond an honor and recognizes what Seattle Channel has built over all these years. To say I’m proud of the Seattle Channel is the understatement of the decade.”

Seattle Channel received 11 nominations across a wide range of program categories, including health/medical, environment/science, historical/cultural, human interest, and Overall Excellence.

Other AAPI media professionals in the Seattle area were also recognized. KING 5’s Tim Hahn won in the Team Coverage category for “Bombogenesis,” and Hsing-Han Chen was honored in Crime/Justice for “Under Age, Under Arrest.” Rachel Boyoung Kim, also of KING, earned an Emmy in Arts/Entertainment – News for “Honoring Ancestors: Preserving a Traditional Mexican Sport.” KOMO’s Tri Ngo received an award in the Military – Short or Long Form Content category for editing “Seattle Refined’s USO NW Special.”