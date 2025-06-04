Seattle CACA banquet

More than 200 supporters gathered on June 1 for the Chinese American Citizens Alliance (CACA) Seattle Lodge’s 14th annual awards banquet, celebrating this year’s Fred Yee Citizenship Award recipients for their outstanding service to the community.

The 2025 honorees—Mary Knell, Tim Louie, and Kin On—were recognized for their exceptional leadership and contributions to Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods. The event also featured the announcement of local winners of the CACA National Essay Contest.