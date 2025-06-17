PNW bakery wins James Beard award

JinJu Patisserie, a bakery in Portland, Oregon, has been named the winner of the 2025 James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery, one of the culinary world’s highest honors.

Founded in 2019 by pastry chefs Kyurim “Q” Lee and Jin Caldwell—originally from Seoul, South Korea—the shop has gained national acclaim for its hyper-laminated croissants, intricately crafted chocolates, and elegant petit gateaux. This year’s win follows a finalist nomination in the same category in 2024.

In the same awards cycle, Seattle’s Archipelago was named a finalist in the Outstanding Hospitality category but did not take home the award. The intimate, 12-seat restaurant, known for its storytelling approach to Filipino American cuisine with Pacific Northwest influences, continues to be recognized as a standout in the regional food scene.

The James Beard Foundation’s annual awards celebrate excellence across the U.S. culinary industry, often referred to as the “Oscars” of food. Winners were announced Monday at a ceremony in Chicago.