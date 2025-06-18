Michael Byun honored with MLK Jr. medal 

Michael Byun, executive director of Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS), has been awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service for his decades-long dedication to advancing equity, health, and justice for underserved communities.

Presented Tuesday by King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, the award honors individuals whose work embodies Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s guiding question: “What are you doing for others?”

For nearly 25 years, Byun has been at the forefront of efforts to tackle health disparities, promote immigrant rights, and push for more equitable systems. Since 2018, he’s led ACRS—one of Washington’s largest social service organizations serving Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities—with a focus on culturally responsive care and community empowerment.

Before moving to Seattle, Byun spent 15 years in Ohio leading Asian Services in Action, the state’s largest AAPI-focused health and social service agency. It was there he began to build a national reputation as both a visionary leader and a relentless advocate for change.

“I appreciate receiving this recognition on behalf of the community,” said Byun. “The work I do is part of a collective of caring, committed, and determined people in our community, many who do this without recognition. These are the people who embody the spirit of Dr. King and his tireless work to fight for equity and justice.”