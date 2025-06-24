Man charged with supplying chemicals to Palm Springs fertility clinic bomber dies in custody

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged with aiding the bomber of a fertility clinic in California has died after he was found unresponsive in federal custody, officials said on Tuesday.

Daniel Park, 32, was arrested earlier this month after he was extradited from Poland, where he fled four days after the attack.

Park was accused of supplying chemicals to Guy Edward Bartkus of California, the bomber, who died in the May 17 explosion. Authorities said he also traveled to California to experiment with them in the bomber’s garage months before the attack.

Park, from Kent, Washington, was found unresponsive in Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital, prison officials said. No cause of death was provided.