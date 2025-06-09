Man charged with murder in duct-tape killing at apartment

A 56-year-old Enumclaw man has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple felonies following the death of a 23-year-old man who was found bound and suffocated in a Renton apartment in early March, according to court documents filed Friday by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Huy Huu Nguyen, also known as “Alex,” faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and first-degree trafficking in stolen property in the killing of Axel Enrique Chirinos-Banegas.

A relative discovered Chirinos-Banegas’s body on March 5 after he went to check on him, because he hadn’t been able to reach him. According to probable cause documents, Chirinos-Banegas’s hands and feet were tightly bound with a ratchet strap, and his mouth was covered with bright orange duct tape. He had also been gagged over one nostril, restricting his ability to breathe.

A medical examiner determined Chirinos-Banegas died of asphyxia and smothering, with additional blunt force injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe Nguyen and another man broke into the apartment on the morning of March 3 with plans to rob the place. Surveillance video shows a silver Nissan Sentra pulling into the complex just before 10 a.m. and two men heading up the stairs to Chirinos-Banegas’ third-floor unit.

A neighbor told police she heard loud screaming and banging around that time. About half an hour later, security footage captured the two men leaving—this time carrying full bags. Nguyen had a heavy duffel bag and a backpack that looked much fuller than when he arrived.

Nguyen’s fingerprints were later found on one of the items believed to have been taken. The victim’s uncle also reported that several watches were missing.

Investigators used Nguyen’s phone records and traffic camera footage to track his movements from the apartment to Newcastle, and then back to a location in Renton.

The second suspect hasn’t been identified yet. Renton Police are continuing to investigate.