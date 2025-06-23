LAPD veteran killed on I-405 in California

A 26-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was killed while helping at a crash on June 23.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement, saying “Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Sergeant Shiou Deng… We join his family, friends, and fellow officers in mourning, and in honoring his memory. May his service never be forgotten.”

Deng had stopped to assist at a crash on southbound I-405 near Getty Center Drive. He was struck by another vehicle that collided with the original crash. He is survived by his wife and parents.

In honor of Deng, flags at the State Capitol are flying at half-staff.