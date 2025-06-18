David Hekili Kenui Bell, Actor in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Film, Dies at 46

David Hekili Kenui Bell, a beloved Hawaiian actor recently featured in Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” died unexpectedly on June 12 at age 46, officials confirmed. The Hawaii Police Department has opened a coroner’s inquest, with an autopsy pending. No foul play is suspected.

Bell, who played the “Big Hawaiian Dude” in the film, was widely admired for his charisma, deep cultural pride, and warmth. His family and fans are mourning the loss of what his sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, called “a bright and shining star.”

In a Facebook post, she called him a “Prince of a Man” who was “sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome.” Jalene recalled the day they met—on her high school graduation day—as “the most amazing surprise.”

“While I didn’t grow up with a father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for,” she wrote. “He was always so proud of me, his nieces, and his grandnephew, constantly engaged and always coming up with fun activities to bring us together.”

Bell’s performance in “Lilo & Stitch” was a high point in a life filled with artistic passion. He planned ahead for the movie’s opening night in Kapolei, buying what his sister called “the best seats in the house” so his family could celebrate together.

“We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in (Lilo & Stitch) gear head to toe,” she wrote. “To celebrate him and try to ease our grief we went to get shave ice… my grandson’s emotion was on point.”

Born and raised in Hawaii, Bell attended both Punahou School and Kalani High School. He was known for blending English, Hawaiian, and Pidgin in his performances, which his sister called “a diamond in the rough.”

Bell’s voice can still be heard over the PA system, welcoming travelers arriving at Kona International Airport. He also served as an ambassador for Kona Brewing Company, traveling and engaging with the community he loved.