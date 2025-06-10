Couple escapes fire, loses home and memories 

The family of a retired couple whose South Seattle home was destroyed in a fire is asking for help.

The couple, both in their 70s, escaped the burning house unharmed in the early morning hours of June 7—but lost a lifetime of memories and treasured possessions.

“They’ve always lived modestly and given to others,” their daughter wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Now they need the same care and support they’ve shown so many.”

Seattle firefighters responded just after 5 a.m. to the two-story home in the 2600 block of Delappe Place, near the Mt. Baker and Columbia City neighborhoods. Crews arrived to find flames shooting from both floors. While firefighters were able to search part of the home, they were forced to evacuate minutes later when the roof began to collapse.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes and extinguished after about 90. No one was hurt.

Family members say everything inside the home was lost—from clothing and furniture to baby photos, wedding videos, Korean family heirlooms, and a prized Hummel figurine collection from the couple’s years living abroad in Germany.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though officials say it likely began in the backyard.