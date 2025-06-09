Chen signs with 3XBA, will play in Washington state’s Hoopfest

Former UConn guard Kaitlyn Chen is joining the 3×3 Basketball Association and will compete in Hoopfest—a summer basketball event in Spokane, Washington—from June 25 through 28.

Chen will play for the team in the 3XBA’s women’s division at the tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the FIBA 3×3 Women’s World Series. The winner secures a berth in the international competition.

Hoopfest is recognized as the world’s largest outdoor 3-on-3 basketball tournament and draws players and fans from across Washington state and beyond.

After a standout career at Princeton and a graduate season at UConn, Chen signed with the WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries earlier this year. She was waived during training camp, making her eligible for other professional opportunities.