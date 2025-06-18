Carmen Pan to help CID businesses prepare for World Cup crowds

As Seattle prepares to host matches for the FIFA World Cup 26™, Carmen Pan has been named the Chinatown-International District (CID)’s official liaison to help the neighborhood navigate the opportunities and challenges of the global event.

Pan was hired through the Chinatown International District Small Business Relief Team to serve as a key point of contact between local businesses, community members, and the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ Local Organizing Committee. Fluent in Cantonese and experienced in public service and community outreach, Pan will focus on culturally competent communication, business support, and multilingual engagement across the CID.

Her appointment is part of a broader World Cup Neighborhood Liaisons initiative aimed at supporting the Stadium Neighborhoods—Chinatown International District, Pioneer Square, and SODO—as they prepare to welcome hundreds of thousands of international visitors in summer 2026. The program, coordinated in partnership with SeattleFWC26, emphasizes neighborhood planning, crowd management, and preserving community identity.

Pan’s responsibilities include helping CID small businesses plan for operational impacts, coordinating communications, and supporting cultural programming during the tournament. She will also offer one-on-one consultations to assist business owners with preparations.