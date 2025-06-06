Bank robbery suspect captured in Chinatown-International District

Seattle police arrested a 39-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with a string of armed bank robberies that happened around the city last year.

After months of building a case, detectives found the suspect at an apartment complex near Maynard Avenue South and South Jackson Street in the Chinatown-International District. They took him into custody around 3 p.m. on June 4, as he walked out of his building.

He was questioned at police headquarters and then booked into King County Jail on suspicion of robbery.