Asian winners at 2025 Tony Awards

Asian artists made history at the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday, with multiple landmark wins highlighting the growing recognition of Asian talent on Broadway.

Darren Criss became the first Asian American to win Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, taking home the Tony for his performance in “Maybe Happy Ending.” The role featured Criss as a humanoid robot grappling with human emotions.

Nicole Scherzinger won Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her powerful portrayal of Norma Desmond in the revival of “Sunset Boulevard.”

In the play categories, Francis Jue won Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in “Yellow Face,” a semi-autobiographical work by David Henry Hwang.