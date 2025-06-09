ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Asian winners at 2025 Tony Awards

Asian artists made history at the 2025 Tony Awards on Sunday, with multiple landmark wins highlighting the growing recognition of Asian talent on Broadway.

Darren Criss from “Maybe Happy Ending” at the 78th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event in New York on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Darren Criss became the first Asian American to win Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, taking home the Tony for his performance in “Maybe Happy Ending.” The role featured Criss as a humanoid robot grappling with human emotions.

Nicole Scherzinger at the 78th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event in New York on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Nicole Scherzinger won Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her powerful portrayal of Norma Desmond in the revival of “Sunset Boulevard.”

Francis Jue from “Yellow Face” attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press event at the Sofitel New York on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In the play categories, Francis Jue won Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in “Yellow Face,” a semi-autobiographical work by David Henry Hwang.

