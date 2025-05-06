Vivian Song seeks return to Seattle School Board 

Vivian Song announced on Tuesday that she will run for the District 5 open seat on the Seattle School Board in 2025. Song, who currently resides in District 5, will seek the seat being vacated by incumbent Michelle Sarju.

Song previously served on the Seattle School Board, having been elected in 2021 to represent District 4, where she lived at the time. She resigned her seat in 2024 after relocating to Capitol Hill in District 5 with her family.

“I am eager to resume service to the students and families of Seattle as we address a rapidly changing K-12 landscape, address Trump’s attacks on public education, seek to boost enrollment rates, and prepare kids for careers and college,” Song said.

Originally from Ohio, Song lived in California, and then moved to Seattle where her children attend public school.

