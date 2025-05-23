UW student Noah Lum named Cesar Cauce Memorial Scholar

The University of Washington (UW) recognized several students on May 21 for their achievements in academics, leadership, community service, and social justice at the 54th annual Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity (OMA&D) and Educational Opportunity Program celebration.

Among the honorees was Noah Kaleoaholokai Lum, a political science major with a minor in Oceania and Pacific Islander studies. Lum, who is of Chinese, Japanese and Native Hawaiian descent, was named the Cesar Cauce Memorial Scholar. The award honors the legacy of Cesar Cauce, a social justice advocate who was killed while protesting in the 1970s. UW President Ana Mari Cauce established the scholarship in her brother’s memory.

Lum serves as a peer mentor with the Brotherhood Initiative and is active in both the Polynesian Student Alliance and the Micronesian Islands Club.

More than 500 attendees gathered at the Husky Union Building for the event, which also marked President Cauce’s final year in office. She plans to retire after 39 years at the university, including nearly a decade as president. Both Cauce and Rickey Hall, vice president for diversity and equity and head of OMA&D, received standing ovations for their remarks.

The program also recognized two alumni: Diana Betancourt Macias received the Spark Award, and Angela King was honored with the Charles E. Odegaard Award, the university’s highest diversity accolade.

The event also raised funds to support scholarships for underrepresented students.