Two men stabbed near Hing Hay Park

Two men were stabbed Saturday night near Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District after what police say was a fight that turned violent.

Seattle police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 500 block of South Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck. Witnesses said he had gotten into an argument with another person just before the stabbing.

Police gave the man first aid until Seattle Fire medics arrived and took over. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A second man, 37, was also hurt—medics treated a cut to his arm at the scene and released him.

No arrests have been made, and detectives with the department’s Homicide and Assault Unit are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police tip line at (206) 233-5000.