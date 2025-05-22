Taiwan tops Asia’s Happiness rankings as Singapore and Japan slip

Asia, home to both rapid industrial growth and rich cultural traditions, is now at the center of growing interest in national well-being. According to the 2025 World Happiness Report, Taiwan has emerged as the happiest country in Asia, overtaking Singapore, which held the title for the past two years.

The report, based on Gallup World Poll data, ranks 147 countries using six well-being indicators: income levels, life expectancy, social support networks, personal freedom, generosity, and trust in institutions.

While Singapore dropped slightly in regional rankings, it still remains second in Asia and 30th globally. Taiwan, now ranked 27th worldwide, has seen robust economic momentum—largely driven by its advanced technology sector and integration into global supply chains.

Kazakhstan made a surprising entry into the top three, reflecting broader shifts in regional dynamics. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Thailand climbed to fourth and fifth, while Japan and South Korea declined slightly in position.

The report also emphasizes cultural and social behaviors that influence happiness. Communal dining, a once-common practice, is on the decline in countries like Japan and South Korea, where solo living is more common. On the other hand, nations in South and Southeast Asia continue to stand out for consistent acts of generosity.