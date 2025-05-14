SPD issues alert for missing girl

Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Tuesday morning in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue South in Seattle.

Jaliyah is described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and olive green Jordan sneakers at the time of her disappearance. Police said she is known to frequent the Chinatown-International District area.

Anyone who sees Jaliyah is urged to call 911.