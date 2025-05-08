South Korea says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward the sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea’s military said, adding to a run of weapons tests that have raised animosity in the region.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say how far the weapons flew. It was the North’s first known ballistic activity since March 10, when it fired several ballistic missiles hours after U.S. and South Korean troops began an annual combined military exercise, and the country’s sixth launch event of the year.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated in recent months as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to accelerate the development of his nuclear and missile program and supply weapons and troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Thursday’s launch came a day after North Korean state media said Kim urged munition workers to boost the production of artillery shells amid his deepening alignment with Moscow.