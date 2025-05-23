South Asian-operated Namuna Farm in Kent receives grant

Namuna Farm in Kent has been awarded a $5,000 grant from The FruitGuys as part of the company’s 2025 Small Farm Grant Program. The farm is one of two recipients in Washington state this year, alongside Ubuntu Family Farm, also located in Kent.

Operated by the Biswa family, Namuna Farm cultivates four acres on a 26-acre site managed by the International Rescue Committee’s New Roots program in Seattle. The farm specializes in growing culturally significant crops that are not widely available in Washington, helping to increase access to traditional foods for immigrant and refugee communities.

With the grant, the Biswa family plans to replace part of their sprinkler system with a drip irrigation setup. This upgrade is expected to improve water efficiency and reduce reliance on gas-powered pumps that currently draw water from the Green River.

The FruitGuys, a national produce delivery company, has awarded grants to small farms for over a decade, focusing on supporting women and BIPOC farmers. This year, 18 of the 21 grants went to women-owned farms.