Sounders, Reign FC celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with local initiatives

Sounders FC and Reign FC announced special club programming on Monday in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, to highlight local AAPI businesses and culture. The month’s celebrations include free admission to the Wing Luke Museum for fans wearing Reign FC gear on May 23 and Sounders FC gear on May 24, coinciding with their home matches.

The clubs are also partnering with Intentionalist for the AMPLIFY: Chinatown-International District campaign, which supports 35 small AAPI-owned businesses in Seattle. Sounders FC is backing Phnom Penh Noodle House, a Cambodian restaurant, while Reign FC is supporting Hood Famous Café + Bar, a Filipino-inspired café. Fans can participate by submitting receipts from these businesses for a chance to win prizes.

AAPI-inspired food trucks, including Big Boys Kainan and Dreamy Drinks, will be featured at Reign FC’s match on May 23, and MoMo Express will be at Sounders FC’s match on May 24.