Small fire at Uncle Bob’s Place

A small fire in a fourth-floor bathroom at Uncle Bob’s Place on Monday was quickly put out by the building’s sprinkler system, preventing what could have been a much more serious incident.

Property managers arrived after getting an alert from the building’s alarm and sprinkler system. They found that a towel had caught fire in the bathroom. No one was home at the time, and according to the Seattle Fire Department, it wasn’t clear whether the fire was set intentionally.

No one was displaced, and damage was limited to some smoke staining in the bathroom and minor water intrusion in the unit below.