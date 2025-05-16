Seattle mayor unveils $1 million initiative to boost safety, economic vitality in Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon

By James Tabafunda

In a new effort to strengthen neighborhood safety and economic resilience in Seattle’s historic Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon neighborhoods, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $1 million public-private partnership on May 14, drawing together city resources, major philanthropic organizations, and leading corporations to invest in the city’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), Amazon, and the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), aims to address persistent challenges around public safety, preserve community spirit and cultural heritage, and inspire a renewed sense of community belonging. The announcement comes during both AAPI Heritage Month and Small Business Awareness Month, underscoring the city’s commitment to uplifting local businesses and cultural heritage.

“We want every child, elder, family, and friend to feel safe and be safe in these neighborhoods,” Harrell told a crowd gathered at the Chinatown International District (CID)’s Hing Hay Park.

“This exciting investment is designed to help our businesses and the blocks we’ve treasured for decades thrive once again.” The mayor emphasized that the city’s approach is rooted in collaboration.

“Change and progress don’t come from City Hall alone. My leadership style is collaborative-public sector, private sector, business owners, advocates, and community members all working toward a shared vision.”

A multi-faceted plan for neighborhood safety

At the heart of the new initiative is the Jun. 1 launch of the CID Ambassadors Program, modeled after successful programs in other Seattle neighborhoods. The ambassadors will patrol the streets seven days a week, from 2–10 p.m., providing a visible, reliable presence to deter crime, connect residents and visitors to services, assist business owners, and foster more active, safer neighborhoods.

Harrell highlighted the importance of combining safety with compassion.

“Many people in our neighborhoods are struggling with health issues and addiction. Our partnership with the county, which runs the health system, is essential. We lead with empathy. When people are sick, I want them treated.”

The initiative also builds on ongoing city efforts, including graffiti removal, public art installations, improved lighting, affordable housing expansion, and support for community-driven projects like the CI Visioning Group and the Friends of Little Saigon’s (FLS) FODEP initiative.

“We’re putting our resources where our values are, to keep this community safe,” Harrell said.

A response to community needs and data

TAFF Chief Programs Officer Georgette Bhathena explained that the organization’s involvement is part of its TAAF Cities initiative, which chose Seattle as the city to kickstart the national effort due to its history as a cultural and economic center and its diverse AAPI population. The national TAAF Cities initiative, which now includes Houston and Los Angeles, aims to drive historic public and private investment in cities with large AAPI populations. It brings together local leaders from government, nonprofit sectors, and business to develop community-based solutions focused on public safety, economic opportunity, and cultural pride.

“We launched TAAF in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and longstanding underinvestment in our communities,” Bhathena said. “Our mission is to promote safety, foster belonging, and advance prosperity for AAPI communities across the country.”

TAAF’s recent Seattle safety study found that 54% of AAPI residents in the city view public safety as a major or somewhat of a problem, with nearly one in three expressing fear of personal attack.

“With the CID Ambassadors Program, we’re supporting a community-based solution to these problems,” Bhathena said. “The ambassadors will walk and watch over neighborhood blocks to ensure they are safer, cleaner, and cared for.”

A 2024 TAAF survey found that safety concerns remain high among AAPI in the Seattle area, following a rise in anti-Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the survey of 1,000 AAPI adults in the Seattle metropolitan area, 38%said they had experienced an anti-Asian incident in the past year. Neary three-quarters of respondents reported changing their daily routines out of fear of being a target or victim of anti-Asian hate.

The survey also found that 54% of participants identified public safety as either a major problem or somewhat of a problem that needs to be addressed.

Amazon, a founding partner in the initiative, is contributing $250,000 specifically to support FLS, with a focus on safety, security, and culturally specific capital improvements.

“This neighborhood holds a special place in my heart,” said Taylor Wong, Amazon’s Senior Manager of Community Engagement.

“Our commitment demonstrates what’s possible when government, business, and community organizations work with a shared purpose.”

Community leadership and small business support

CIDBIA Executive Director Tuyen Than described the launch as a turning point.

“The safety ambassadors aren’t just about visibility. They’re about trust, presence, and hope. This is what the community asked for, and it’s a step toward reclaiming our streets with dignity and care.” The CIDBIA plans to train teams of culturally competent ambassadors as part of the C-ID Ambassadors Program.

The ambassadors will patrol neighborhood blocks, provide directions, assist visitors, and report issues to authorities. They will also support small businesses by discouraging disruptive behavior and helping owners connect with support networks and city services.

In addition, the ambassadors will be trained in de-escalation techniques and offering help and engagement to individuals in crisis. Rather than leaving business owners and residents to handle critical situations alone, the ambassadors will act as “community-first” responders, working to restore dignity and peace to day-to-day life in the CID.

Quynh Pham, executive director of FLS, outlined the group’s comprehensive safety plan, developed with input from more than 100 stakeholders.

“Our interventions are grounded in three strategic areas: improving neighborhood conditions using crime prevention through environmental design, bolstering small businesses, and providing human-centered services,” Pham said. “This work is made possible by both public and private partnerships.”

In recognition of Small Business Awareness Month and AAPI Heritage Month, the city, TAAF, and CIDBIA have also partnered with Intentionalist, a platform dedicated to supporting local businesses-to launch “Amplify Chinatown International District.” The activation supports 35 small businesses throughout Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon, offering a free Small Business Pass with discounts and treats, all covered by TAAF so the cost is not paid by the businesses themselves.

“Where we spend our money matters,” said Laura Clise, CEO and founder of Intentionalist. “Amplify Chinatown International District is our way of saying these neighborhoods matter, these businesses matter, and we can all play a part in helping them thrive.”

A small business owner’s perspective

For Yenvy Pham, owner of Hello Em and Pho Bac, the initiative represents hope for a safer, more connected community.

“This is my home, and we want to continue that for generations to come,” Pham said. She described witnessing traumatic incidents outside her business and stressed the need for human connection.

“The ambassador program is about engaging, caring for each other, and breaking down barriers. Most of the time, people just want to feel loved. We’re not going to eradicate homelessness or drug use, but we can try to reach out and de-escalate.”

A call for collective action

Former Washington Gov. Gary Locke, who closed the event, emphasized the importance of collective action. “Government can’t do it alone. Nonprofits can’t do it alone. The police can’t do it alone,” Locke said. “We need everyone-businesses, nonprofits, government, and the community-pulling together to ensure the Chinatown International District remains vibrant.”

Locke acknowledged the challenges the neighborhood has faced, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but expressed optimism.

“With the leadership of the mayor, nonprofit organizations like TAAF, the ambassadors program, and the participation of corporations, we’re showing that we want the Chinatown International District to be better than ever before.”

Measuring success

Mayor Harrell emphasized that the city will measure the program’s impact with quarterly surveys of businesses, residents, and visitors, and will continue to seek sustainable funding streams.

“We’re going to demonstrate that this is a good investment,” Harrell said, noting the city’s $500,000 contribution and the expectation that more private partners will join.

When pressed about current public safety concerns in hotspots like Wah Mee Park, Harrell and community leaders acknowledged ongoing challenges and the need for coordinated, phased approaches that combine outreach, cleanup, services, and activation.

“We need to line up services, activation, and physical and art investments to see real improvements,” said Quynh Pham.

A foundation to build upon

Throughout the event, speakers echoed a central message: the neighborhoods are not problems to fix, but foundations to build upon.

“We believe that working together, we can strengthen neighborhoods, empower small businesses, and build cities where everyone belongs,” Bhathena said.

“We are very intentional about protecting this community,” Harrell said. “Under my administration, we will continue to invest in this community because of what it means to this entire city.”

To watch Mayor Bruce Harell’s announcement of the $1 million public-private partnership, go to https://seattlechannel.org/videos?videoid=x176345.