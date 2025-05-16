San Francisco’s Chinatown Night Market named best in the country

San Francisco’s Chinatown Night Market has been named the best night market in the United States, according to a recent USA Today ranking.

The market debuted in November 2023 and is held on the second Friday of each month. Spanning seven blocks of Grant Avenue, it features more than 40 vendors offering a wide variety of food, desserts, and cultural goods.

The night market has quickly become a staple event, drawing between 15,000 and 20,000 attendees per night. Traditional Chinese performances, including lion dances, add to the lively atmosphere and immersive experience that helped secure its national recognition.