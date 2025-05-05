Radio Free Asia announces mass layoffs amid funding cuts 

Radio Free Asia (RFA) has announced sweeping layoffs and service reductions after the Trump administration abruptly cut off federal funding, triggering a crisis at the U.S.-funded news outlet known for its independent reporting in authoritarian regions.

The move affects approximately 300 staff members, including nearly 280 U.S.-based employees and around 20 international employees—representing about 90% of RFA’s workforce. The layoffs follow an executive order from President Donald Trump dismantling the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the independent agency responsible for funding RFA and other international broadcasters.

RFA President and CEO Bay Fang criticized the decision, calling it a violation of the U.S. Constitution and federal law.

As a result of the funding loss, RFA will stop broadcasts in several key languages, including Tibetan, Myanmar, Uyghur and Lao. The outlet will also shutter its Asia Fact Check Lab, and traditional radio and television programming will cease entirely.

The cuts also impact other U.S. government-funded media, including Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.