You are here: Home / News / Community News / Local / Police: Asian couple suspected in jewelry scam

Police: Asian couple suspected in jewelry scam

Police are warning the public about a pair of suspected scammers—a man and a woman, both described as Asian—who have been approaching people near 200 Minkler Boulevard in Tukwila and walking off with their jewelry.

According to several reports, the two approach strangers and say they look like their parents. They’ll then ask for a hug or try to place a scarf around the person’s neck. When the interaction is over, the victim’s necklace or other jewelry is often gone.

Similar incidents have been reported in other nearby areas, and most of the victims have also been of Asian descent.

Tukwila police are encouraging people to be cautious around strangers and to avoid unexpected physical contact.

“Remain aware of your surroundings,” police said. “Please call 9-1-1 immediately if you are approached by anyone attempting this type of theft or if you have been a victim.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tukwila Police Department.

