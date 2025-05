Authorities are asking for your help in locating 71-year-old Young-Shin, who was last seen on Monday afternoon around 12:45 p.m., walking uphill from Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville.

Young-Shin may be confused or frightened due to a medical condition, and her loved ones are very concerned for her safety. She was wearing the clothing shown in the photo when she was last seen.

If you’ve seen her or have any information that could help, call 911 immediately.