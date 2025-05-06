Maybelline’s historic AAPI campaign, “Face the Difference”

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Maybelline has launched “Face the Difference”—a groundbreaking campaign spotlighting the diverse spectrum of Asian Pacific beauty.

Co-created with Bustle Digital Group and in collaboration with Gold House, the campaign features 40 influential AAPI trailblazers who are reshaping culture across various industries.

The campaign’s centerpiece is a cover feature in Bustle’s May 2025 issue featuring Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani, who, alongside her brother, became the first Asian American ice dance couple inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame; Jenn Tran, the first Asian American lead on The Bachelorette; and many others who are making significant impacts in fashion, entertainment, business, and activism.

Maybelline’s Global Brand President, Trisha Ayyagari, said, “Growing up, I always loved beauty but struggled to find products that matched my skin tone. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and representation.”