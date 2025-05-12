Marvel Star Simu Liu announces engagement

Actor Simu Liu is officially off the market. The “Shang-Chi” star announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Allison Hsu on Saturday, sharing a series of romantic photos from Paris, where he proposed.

Liu, 35, revealed the news on Instagram with the caption, “I choose you forever and always,” alongside images of the couple embracing on a Parisian balcony. Hsu, sporting an oval-cut diamond ring, responded in the comments: “I love you fiancé!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The engagement comes after more than two years of dating. Liu and Hsu made their red carpet debut in December 2022 at the Violent Night premiere, and have since become a regular presence at high-profile events, including the 2024 Academy Awards.

Hsu, a digital marketing director at Interscope Records, was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania. She is of Taiwanese descent, as both of her parents are from Taiwan. She is fluent in English, Chinese, and Spanish. In 2022, Forbes recognized her on its 30 Under 30 list for her work in music marketing. She’s also known for her love of travel, music festivals, and sharing behind-the-scenes moments of her work and personal life on social media.

No wedding date has been announced.