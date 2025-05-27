Man, woman arrested after overnight standoff in CID

A man and a woman were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a shooting and an hours-long standoff in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, authorities said.

Police said the incident began just before midnight Friday when a food delivery driver reported someone shot at his vehicle near the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. The vehicle was damaged, but the driver was not hurt.

Officers tracked the suspect to an apartment near South Jackson Street, where a standoff stretched into the early morning hours. Police secured the area and eventually entered the unit with a search warrant.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting. A 34-year-old woman, who was also inside the apartment, was arrested on unrelated warrants for forgery and organized retail theft. Two guns believed to have been used in the shooting were recovered.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail.