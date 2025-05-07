Man accused in Walmart kidnapping attempt released on bond 

A Georgia man accused of attempting to kidnap a toddler at an Atlanta-area Walmart has been released on bond after spending six weeks in jail.

Mahendra Patel, 57, was freed on Tuesday after a judge set bond at $10,000. Patel was arrested in March and charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, assault and battery after allegedly pulling a 2-year-old child away from the child’s mother, Caroline Miller.

Miller told WSB-TV that she and Patel were “tug of warring” over the child, who was sitting on her lap in a motorized cart. However, Patel’s attorney said surveillance footage contradicts that claim and shows Patel trying to steady the child, who slipped from Miller’s lap.

Since his arrest, Patel has received widespread online support, with a petition calling for his release gathering over 50,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

Patel denied any wrongdoing and said he was grateful to be released. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.