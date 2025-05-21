Local leaders represent Seattle at TAAF Summit

A delegation from Seattle is participating in the third annual Asian American Foundation (TAAF) Summit in New York City this week. The two-day event, on May 21 and May 22, brings together over 1,000 Asian American Pacific Islander leaders and partners. The summit aimed to foster community, cultivate relationships, and inspire collective action.

Seattle leaders prominently shaped the TAAF Summit Seattle CID Panel. Will Tutol of the University of Washington Consulting Center; state Rep. Sharon Tomiko-Santos; Peter Tomozawa, a 2026 Seattle World Cup Organizing Partner; and Tuyen Than from the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area all spoke. Georgette Bathena, TAAF’s chief programs officer, also joined the discussion.

Earlier in the summit, Michael Itti of the Chinese Information and Service Center addressed attendees on a separate panel. Other Seattle community leaders, including Sam Cho, also attended.