Lisa Lu, pioneering Chinese American actress, receives Hollywood honor

Internationally acclaimed actress and producer Lisa Lu, whose career has spanned over six decades across film, television and stage, made history Monday as the oldest person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At 98, Lu was honored not only for her longevity in the industry, but for her groundbreaking achievements as a Chinese-American performer.

Lu, a three-time Golden Horse Award winner—Taiwan’s equivalent of the Oscars—has appeared in acclaimed films such as The Last Emperor (1987), The Joy Luck Club (1993) and Crazy Rich Asians (2018). She has also been recognized by the Chinese government with the honorary title of “Living Legend” for her contributions to arts and culture.

The Walk of Fame ceremony drew a crowd of fans and fellow actors, including Awkwafina, who hailed Lu as “a trailblazer who made space for all of us,” and credited her with bringing “pride, class, and poise” to her work.

In a speech, Lu revealed that she had once turned down the opportunity to receive a star.

“I couldn’t bear the thought of anyone walking on my name,” she told the crowd. “Today, at 98 years old, I embrace the star as a testament to resilience and perseverance.”

Her star was placed next to that of Anna May Wong, the first Asian American actress to receive a star on the Walk of Fame.