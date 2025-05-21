Lime honors AAPI month with Kin On partnership for the second year in a row

This is sponsored content.

Lime, the world’s leading shared electric vehicle company, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to the Seattle community this Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month by celebrating its continued partnership with Seattle-based nonprofit Kin On. For the second year in a row, Lime has donated $5,000 to Kin On, to support the organization’s critical work serving the AAPI community, as it has done for more than 40 years through culturally sensitive health care and support services.

Lime also wrapped 150 e-bikes with custom AAPI-themed designs featuring the Kin On name. These vehicles are deployed in Columbia City, the Chinatown-International District (CID), and throughout downtown Seattle.

Kin On’s mission honors and supports elders and families by offering culturally Asian and linguistically appropriate healthcare services in a healthy living community. The organization’s deep ties to Seattle’s AAPI community made it the top choice for this year’s AAPI Month collaboration. Lime is grateful to play a small part in supporting a vital community resource hub, and it’s personal for some, as many of Lime’s employees across business units live in Seattle and the Puget Sound.

“We’re proud to be Seattle’s preferred micromobility provider, with Seattleites of all ages and abilities taking to two wheels like never before. Growing up in Seattle as a second-generation Chinese American, I’ve seen firsthand how much strength and resilience exists within our AAPI community,” said Victor Long, senior operations manager at Lime. “That’s why seeing this partnership with Kin On come to life means so much to me as it feels like a full circle moment. This organization has been a pillar for so many of us, and to now be in a position to give back and help it flourish is both humbling and deeply personal.”

In addition to its public-facing initiatives, Lime also fosters inclusion and education internally. Calamansi, Lime’s AAPI employee resource group named after a citrus fruit commonly used in Filipino cooking, hosts a variety of events for employees each May. From leadership panels to family recipe swaps, the group brings AAPI voices and stories to the forefront.

As part of Lime’s partnership with Kin On, the company is holding community engagement events at Kin On’s CID location, including free safety lessons and ride demos tailored to older adults and first-time riders. While average rider age is in the 30s and 40s, Lime places an emphasis on accessibility for all riders, from education to vehicle upgrades that encourage new folks, such as seniors, to feel comfortable on Lime’s vehicles. Earlier this month, Seattle was the first North American city to launch Lime’s latest vehicle- the LimeGlider- which features improvements catering to feedback from groups traditionally underrepresented in Lime’s active riders, including older riders and women.

Lime has been in Seattle since 2017, making Seattle Lime’s oldest continuous operation in the world. In 2025, Seattle solidified its status as one of Lime’s top global markets. Seattleites took more than 2 million rides the first four months of the year, over 113% more than the same four months last year. In April 2025 alone, riders took almost 700,000 rides, with nearly half logged during peak commuting hours. This trend highlights Lime’s vital role in helping Seattleites get to and from work.

To date, nearly 2.5 million unique riders have taken more than 18 million trips in Seattle using Lime’s fleet of shared electric vehicles.