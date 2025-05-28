ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Late-night shooting in CID

Seattle police officers are investigating a shooting in the Chinatown-International District (CID) last night.

On May 27, at about 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 12th Avenue South and South King Street. They found a 42-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived and he is still at-large.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

