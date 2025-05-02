Kim-Khánh Văn to help shape national equity policies

Renton City Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2025 Race Equity and Leadership Council.

NLC President Steve Patterson, Mayor of Athens, Ohio, announced the appointment.

“It is crucial that we bring together local leaders that are representative of all communities to share solutions, and challenges from their hometowns… Văn’s experience in serving as a member of NLC’s REAL Council this year goes a long way to ensuring every city, town, and village has the resources they need to lift up their communities and improve the lives of their residents.”

Văn was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities.

Văn is serving her second term on the Renton City Council and was first elected in 2020.

She has also been an active member of Renton Rotary, the Washington State Association for Justice, president of the Kiwanis Club of Renton, and has done pro bono attorney work with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.