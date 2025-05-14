Kim-Khanh Van announces run for King County Council District 5

Kim-Khanh Van has officially announced her candidacy for King County Council District 5. The Renton City Councilmember, immigration attorney, and labor rights advocate said, “My journey—from a refugee camp in the Philippines to serving on the Renton City Council—has taught me the power of community and the importance of inclusive leadership. I’m running for King County Council to ensure that every voice is heard and that our policies reflect the diverse needs of our community.”

Van’s campaign priorities include advocating for holistic public safety approaches, supporting small businesses and labor protections, and promoting government transparency and co-governance.

More information is available at ElectKimKhanhVan.com.