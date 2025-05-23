ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

OfficeOfEconomicDevelopment_TenantImprovementProgram

OfficeOfLaborStandards_App-BasedWorkerOrdinances

PugetSoundEnergy_SpaceHeatAlwaysOn

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Khalsa Day celebration draws thousands, honors Sikh heritage 

Khalsa Day celebration draws thousands, honors Sikh heritage 

By Leave a Comment

Thousands attended the annual Khalsa Day Celebration and Parade in Kent on May 17, honoring the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi.

The event featured traditional prayers, cultural performances, food, and the martial art of Gatka. A highlight was the Nagar Kirtan, a religious procession through city streets with participants singing sacred hymns, showcasing the Sikh community’s deep cultural and spiritual traditions.

Photo provided by Satwinder Kaur

The event was attended by a number of elected officials, including Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti; state Senator Manka Dhingra; state Reps. Chris Stearns, Mia Gregerson, Edwin Obras, and Janice Zahn; King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci; Kent Mayor Dana Ralph; Kent City Council President Satwinder Kaur and Councilmember Toni Troutner; Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus and Councilmember Hanan Amer; and Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone and Councilmember James Alberson.

“It’s remarkable for Washingtonians of all ages to come together and recognize a community that has made significant contributions to the state for over a century,” said Kaur, the first Sikh woman elected to Kent’s City Council.

With more than 50,000 Sikhs living in Washington, many in cities like Kent and Renton, the Khalsa Day celebration has become an important public expression of faith, culture, and community engagement—offering both Sikhs and non-Sikhs a chance to connect, reflect, and learn.

Photo provided by Satwinder Kaur

Photo provided by Satwinder Kaur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *