Ken Jeong receives honorary degree at Cal State LA commencement

Comedian Ken Jeong received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during the commencement ceremony at California State University, Los Angeles, on Tuesday.

Jeong, now known for his comedic roles in film and television, began his career as a physician. He earned his undergraduate degree from Duke University and his medical degree from the University of North Carolina, where he failed both his first and second medical board exams.

During his keynote address, Jeong encouraged graduates to stay motivated and grounded.

“Never stop learning, never stop growing. It’s not about being rich and famous. It’s about staying hungry and humble,” Jeong said. “The goal is not to be the best. The goal is to be your best. And how can you be at your best? Persistence.”

Jeong completed his internal medicine residency at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. In 1998, he moved to Los Angeles and practiced internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente in Woodland Hills.

Seven years later, he left medicine to pursue acting full time, though he has kept his medical license active.

Jeong was one of three recipients of Cal State LA honorary degrees for 2025. Biotech leader and philanthropist Kevin Xu received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at an earlier ceremony, and comedian Jo Koy was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts.