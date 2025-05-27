Julie Hsieh launches campaign for Mercer Island City Council

Julie Hsieh, a family physician, entrepreneur, and community leader, has announced her candidacy for Mercer Island City Council, Position No. 7.

A Stanford graduate and parent in the Mercer Island School District, Hsieh’s background includes more than 20 years of experience across medicine, real estate, the arts, and civic engagement.

“Leadership starts with listening, service, and showing up,” she said. “That’s what I’ll continue to do now as a candidate and, I hope, as your city council representative.”