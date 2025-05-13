Jeanie Chunn announces bid for Seattle City Council

Jeanie Chunn, a longtime community activist and small business advocate, has officially launched her campaign for Seattle City Council in District 2—running on a progressive platform centered on equity, community development and government accountability.

“Our district needs a representative on the City Council that will speak for the community, and not corporations,” Chunn said in her campaign announcement.

Chunn criticized what she described as “performative politics” in Seattle and said she aims to challenge policies she believes criminalize marginalized people, including the city’s use of SOAP and SODA laws.

Chunn is known for her advocacy during the COVID-19 pandemic as co-founder of Seattle Restaurants United, a coalition that pushed for emergency relief for independent restaurants.

Her campaign has already qualified for the city’s Democracy Voucher Program by securing the required number of donations from Seattle residents.