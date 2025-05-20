Iron chef Masaharu Morimoto: Connecting cultures, one Japanese dish at a time

By James Tabafunda

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Under a cloudless sky, Iron Chef and author Masaharu Morimoto led the 4th Annual Japan Parade along Central Park West as Grand Marshal on May 10. Few figures embody the major impact of Japanese culinary tradition like Morimoto. He has become a bridge between the evolving tastes of an international audience and the time-honored customs of Japanese cooking.

The parade was more than an annual public spectacle. It was a homecoming and tribute to the heritage that has shaped his career and life.

“Such an honor to serve as Grand Marshal of the 2025 #JapanParade. I’m so proud to celebrate the culture, heritage, and spirit that bring us all together. Thank you for sharing this special day with me!!” he wrote on Instagram, echoing the pride many share during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

A chef’s background story in Japan

Born in Hiroshima in 1955, Morimoto became attracted to the flavors of his hometown and Japanese culture.

In a Forbes.com interview in 2024, he described the kitchen as a sanctuary where he could practice creativity and express himself.

“I was fascinated by the way [my mother and grandmother] could take raw ingredients and turn them into something delicious,” he says. “As I grew older, I started to appreciate the artistry and creativity involved in cooking.” These key moments laid the foundation for Morimoto’s contributions to the Japanese custom of preparing food, blending innovation and tradition.

A shoulder injury ended his hopes of a baseball career.

Determined to forge ahead, he turned to the art of sushi, immersing himself in the precision and discipline required as an apprentice sushi chef. By 24, he had opened his first restaurant in his hometown. Five years later, Morimoto sold the restaurant and moved to the United States, seeking new opportunities and the chance to introduce his version of the flavors of Japan to a growing American audience.

“One of my earliest challenges while introducing authentic Japanese cuisine to America was overcoming limited exposure to Japanese food, which was often only sushi and tempura,” he recalls. “Additionally, sourcing authentic ingredients that were essential for traditional Japanese dishes was a significant hurdle due to the limited supply in American markets at the time, as well as trying raw fish!”

The Iron Chef effect: Educating and inspiring

Morimoto’s rise to international fame began at a fast pace with his 1998 television debut on Japan’s “Iron Chef,” followed by “Iron Chef America” a year later. Audiences were captivated by his ability to handle unfamiliar ingredients with confidence, showcasing both creativity and flawless technique. For Morimoto, television was more than just entertainment. It was an opportunity to educate viewers about Japanese food culture and demonstrate the adaptability of its dishes.

He serves as the executive producer and head judge for “Morimoto’s Sushi Master,” a reality television series that premiered in 2023 and streams exclusively on the Roku Channel.

“Morimoto’s [Sushi Master] allows me to reveal hidden aspects of Japanese cuisine that restaurant guests never see—the training, precision, and cultural significance behind each technique. By balancing entertainment with education, I show viewers why we handle rice a certain way, why knife skills matter so much, and how fish quality affects everything,” he said. “When people witness craft behind dishes, they develop a deeper appreciation and become more informed diners who seek authenticity, which ultimately elevates the entire Japanese culinary scene in America.”

Okonomiyaki

Central to Morimoto’s culinary identity is okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese pancake that, for him, is more than just food; it’s soul.

“Okonomiyaki is a very popular street food and also from my hometown. This is my soul food as well,” he said during a recent appearance on CBS New York Morning Show.

Okonomiyaki, which means “grilled as you like it,” is a beloved comfort dish in Japan, especially in Hiroshima. The Hiroshima-style version is distinctive: ingredients are layered, not mixed, starting with a thin crepe, then topped with fried vegetables, meat, seafood, noodles, and a fried egg. The final creation is a harmonious blend of textures and flavors, embodying the Japanese custom of customization and communal enjoyment.

Morimoto’s respect for okonomiyaki is deep and insightful.

“I always incorporate favorites from my childhood into my menu. Okonomiyaki, for example, is served in a crepe and reminds me of my childhood. I was able to add it to my Asia menu, as well as media events,” he says. This dish, he notes, is not an ancient ritual but a living, evolving Japanese custom. It is a testament to the way food binds communities and generations.

Sushi chef: Precision, respect, and importance

No discussion of Morimoto’s impact on the Japanese custom of preparing Japanese food is complete without examining his philosophy on sushi, the culinary art that first inspired him. In a 2024 Business Insider interview, he described the role of a sushi chef as “a very important position in Japanese culture,” emphasizing his deep respect for tradition. He approaches sushi as both a canvas and a craft, combining creative innovation with time-honored techniques.

“My Japanese roots form the foundation of everything I create, from respecting ingredients’ natural qualities, to applying concepts in menu development,” Morimoto said. “Traditional Japanese knife skills, dashi-making, and cooking methods are the backbone of my cuisine, even when incorporating global influences.”

He often says that mastery in Japanese cuisine is a lifelong pursuit.

“Japanese philosophy drives me to constantly refine my dishes with the understanding that mastery is an endless journey,” he says. “This commitment to excellence, while embracing innovation, represents the most authentic Japanese aspect of my cooking—honoring tradition while looking forward.”

Reinventing tradition: The New York okonomiyaki

To mark the Japan Parade 2025, Morimoto introduced a limited-time dish and cocktail at his Manhattan restaurant, Momosan. This special okonomiyaki is a microcosm of Morimoto’s approach: a Hiroshima-style crepe layered with prosciutto, red onions, cherry tomatoes, jalapeños, and black olives—a nod to both New York’s urban palate and Japanese street food.

“This dish captures the heart of Japanese street food while embracing the bold, unexpected flavors that make New York City the cultural melting pot that it is,” Morimoto said.

This creative spirit is not new for Morimoto. Since joining the original Nobu restaurant in 1994 and later opening his own eateries from Philadelphia to Mumbai to Montclair, he has built a career on blending Japanese technique with Western and global ingredients.

AAPI heritage and the changing food landscape

As one of the most respected Asian American chefs, Morimoto has witnessed, and helped shape, the evolution of the culinary landscape for AAPI chefs in the United States.

“Since I began my career, the landscape for AAPI chefs has transformed significantly. Now, AAPI chefs are prominent in all different culinary fields, not only gaining recognition but also exploring and blending their cultural heritage with their American experiences in their cooking. This greater visibility has been driven by more inclusive media representation,” he points out.

His advice to the next generation is both profound and straightforward.

“Sharpen your basic culinary skills. This sets a solid foundation that will later empower your creativity. Embrace your unique cultural background, using it as an asset in your culinary journey, and always be willing to learn from various cuisines. It’s also important to support and connect with other AAPI chefs. Together, you strengthen your community and increase opportunities for everyone. Keep learning, stay passionate, and always aim to share your own voice through your dishes.”

Building bridges, one plate at a time

Morimoto’s journey is an example of the power of food serving as a bridge between cultures. His dishes—whether a New York-inspired okonomiyaki or a classic sushi roll—invite diners to experience the depth and diversity of Japanese cuisine while celebrating the creative opportunities of cultural exchange.

His participation in the Japan Parade is symbolic of his lifelong mission.

“The parade represents a beautiful cultural exchange between Japan and America, a mission that resonates with my lifelong work building bridges through food. As someone shaped by both cultures, this celebration honors my heritage while acknowledging how America has embraced Japanese traditions. I hope parade watchers leave with a sense of wonder about Japan and feel inspired to explore its culture more deeply.”

Morimoto’s legacy

Forbes.com contributor Noel Burgess shared his view of Morimoto’s legacy.

“One of Morimoto’s most remarkable qualities is his ability to innovate while honoring the essence of Japanese cuisine. His dishes epitomize creativity, seamlessly blending Eastern and Western flavors to create something truly unique,” Burgess wrote in 2024. “Morimoto’s ability to balance tradition with modern style not only distinguishes him as a chef but also elevates the dining experience to new heights. Each dish tells a story, drawing from his deep understanding of Japanese culinary techniques and his willingness to push boundaries.”

As AAPI Heritage Month progresses, Morimoto’s story reminds us that heritage is not static. It evolves and—when shared with creativity and care—is capable of nourishing the body, spirit, and mind across generations and continents.