Inmates claim suppression of AAPI activities at correctional facilities

To an outsider, the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) does not seem like a place for celebration of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture. However, there are various cultural and ethnic groups within Washington state prisons that inmates depend on for identity, belonging, and upliftment at a time of need. Recently, there have been claims of suppression of these groups by inmates.

Through email communications, the Northwest Asian Weekly were in contact with two prisoners willing to tell their experiences. Naytiri Maiava is a trans woman of African, Asian Pacific Islander, and Indigenous descent at the men’s prison at Airway Heights Correctional Facility in Spokane County. In her opinion, AAPI culture in prison is strong, and something that officials are concerned about.

“Over the years, as I have watched the growth of the AAPI culture in prisons throughout the state, it has become increasingly apparent that we have a power that is feared.” An Instagram post on March 31 from the account “nonewwashingtonprisons” relayed a message believed to be from Maiva.

“The API community here at AHCC is being deliberately targeted,” read the message. The post claimed that disagreements with staff led to being excluded from participating in an event. It was not clear from the post whether all cultural ethnic groups had this challenge or specifically the group in which Maiava was a part.

“It is well known and understood that the objective of the AAPI cultural group and events is to move the culture forward and pass it onto the next generation,” said Maiava. “I take pride in teaching Samoan tribal dances, being an ambassador for the people, and learning more about my culture,” she stated. “And honestly, there is no greater joy that comes to my heart as a result, than to see how that is received by our people.”

“While many have done their best to educate and resuscitate our love and passion for our people through programs and workshops, not every facility is so lucky to struggle to keep them.” She made the claim that AHCC did not support an active cultural awareness group.

“We do not have an active APICAG (Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Awareness Group), nor do we have a sponsor.”

According to a DOC spokesperson, Jim Kopriva, there are cultural groups identified by administrators, including one for AAPIs. However, it does not allow groups with hierarchical structure (e.g., president, vice president, etc.), as the DOC believes that could raise concerns about illicit activities.

The superintendent at Airway Heights, Ron Haynes, issued a letter to an inquiry from an individual concerned with the allegations of suppression of cultural identity groups.

“Our goal is to make cultural events positive, educational, and safe places for individuals to learn about their own and others’ cultures,” wrote Haynes. “Performing at cultural events is a privilege that we are excited to extend to individuals who meet standards of behavior that reflect the position of trust and minimal supervision that comes with planning for and presenting at the event.”

Haynes stated that even individuals that do not meet standards of participation may attend an event so long as they maintain eligibility under the DOC standards.

“Cultural events are planned in large part by the active participants, and event-planning decisions require not only knowledge of culturally appropriate presentation elements, but also of organization, logistics, and peer-leadership.”

Haynes also wrote that supplies for activities are maintained for the event from year-to-year. This is in response to complaints from inmates that items requested for celebrations were denied entry or never ordered.

Kopriva noted that due to security and safety reasons, officers must inspect all items brought into the correctional facility to prevent the introduction of contraband. Everything has to be searched to prevent illicit communication through smuggled cellular phones. Additionally, there is significant concern about the smuggling of drugs into the facility.

Another inmate, Ralph Dunuan, at the Washington Corrections Center (WCC) in Shelton, Washington stated that there is a “lack of programming and cultural autonomy to encourage the ability for successful reintegration into our communities.” Dunuan has been incarcerated for 26 years and is to be released soon. He states that the staff at the WCC uses the term, “to[o] political” sic when it comes to determining whether or not an event or group can proceed. He believes this is an act of “suppressing cultural autonomy.” Dunuan wrote, “I could not and still can’t understand that building community and working towards harm reduction is too [sic] political.”

Kopriva indicated that the DOC allows groups to participate in cultural groups and celebrations and is not clear on the “political” issues which may prevent AAPI or any other groups from coming together.

Kopriva stated that the cultural groups and celebrations have a “positive influence, breaking down racial barriers,” he added, “[T]hese groups have really grown and there’s been some great things and challenges we’re working on.”

“A lot of guys show up to performances,” informed Kopriva. Not only do AAPI individuals participate, but also Black and white inmates.

While the DOC is willing to allow groups and events to happen, they must ensure that no criminal activities occur. Kopriva indicated that inmates may be prevented from participating in these activities if they create a risk to security and directly threaten an officer.

Kopriva stated that there is an AAPI committee at Airway Heights that organizes API cultural events. “The event committee works with prison administration all the time,” wrote Kopriva. “There is a lot of committee-administration collaboration on events like this.” He stated that there will be an upcoming Juneteenth celebration at Airway Heights. “As one might expect, participation is contingent on safe behavior.”

