Gold House Gala: AAPI stars shine

At the fourth annual Gold House Gold Gala in Los Angeles on May 10, Jon M. Chu, the director behind major films like Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights, and the upcoming Wicked sequel, received the Legend Award. Chu, who is also a co-founder of Gold House and the leader of the #GoldOpen movement (which advocates for AAPI representation in media), was honored for his groundbreaking work in film and his role in shaping Asian representation in Hollywood. The award comes ahead of the much-anticipated Wicked: For Good.

During his acceptance speech, Chu reflected on the progress of Asian representation in the past decade, telling a star-studded audience that included H.E.R., Ang Lee, and Sandra Oh.

“We’re not just guests at the table anymore. We built the damn house, and guess what? It’s made of gold, and we’ve got more work to do.”

The evening also honored legendary filmmaker Ang Lee with the Gold Legend Award. Lee, known for classics like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Brokeback Mountain, spoke about his journey in American cinema, sharing how he never imagined making films in the U.S. but instead thought he would return to Taiwan.

The gala recognized 100 AAPI individuals who’ve made significant cultural contributions over the past year, and attendees were treated to a special dinner featuring Filipino cuisine, curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Lord Maynard Llera of Kuya Lord in Los Angeles.