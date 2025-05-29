Funding opens to uplift marginalized artists

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture has reopened applications for two grant programs aimed at strengthening the city’s arts ecosystem: the Centering Art & Racial Equity and the Cultural Facilities Fund. Both grants are now available through a single online application, with a deadline of Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

The Centering Art & Racial Equity grant offers between $500 and $18,000 annually for up to three years. It supports organizations committed to anti-racism and equity within Seattle’s arts and culture sector.

“A core value of Centering Art & Racial Equity is to support the local arts ecosystem holistically,” said Kathy Hsieh, cultural investments strategist. “To inspire the collective action of Seattle arts and culture organizations to become more anti-racist, human-centered, and accessible.”

The Cultural Facilities Fund offers up to $50,000 for projects that increase access to arts spaces, particularly for communities historically excluded from owning or managing property. The fund returns after a pandemic-related pause.

Applicants may attend virtual information workshops, and guidelines are available in 11 languages, including Chinese (Traditional), Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

Past recipients highlighted the impact of these grants on their work.

“This grant allowed us to continue amplifying and empowering the creative voices of aspiring young recording artists in our community,” said Daniel Pak of Totem Star. “It helps us fill the Seattle arts education gap by funding operating expenses.”

For more information and to apply, visit https://seattle.gov/arts.