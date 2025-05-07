“Floating World” bridges old and new art for Tacoma

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY



The ancient Japanese tradition of “ukiyo-e,” expressed largely through woodblock prints, captured the burgeoning city of Tokyo (then called Edo), in the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. “Echoes of the Floating World,” a bold new exhibit at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM), compares and contrasts ancient ukiyo-e with modern art reflecting the tradition.

Tacoma native Kenji Stoll curated “Floating World.” His earliest memories of art involved “watching things my Mom and family used to make…flower arrangements, clothes, small Japanese decorations.”

But, he added, he was already watching anime on television at the same time, favoring “Dragon Ball Z” and the sprawling “Gundam” franchise.

Tacoma’s street graffiti scene led him down the path to making his own art.

“The style, subculture, and just the way in which it’s a part of the city, is what drew me most to it. I was lucky to go to an alternative arts high school in Tacoma called SOTA (School of the Arts). I took some classes there, but more than anything, it was good to just be in a creative environment.

“Besides that, I was part of a youth arts program called LIFE, and the local artists who organized that really helped me get started in painting murals and doing community work.”

Stoll also moved into tattooing about four-and-a-half years ago.

“I like that I get to draw every day. It’s a practice and a craft, and there’s always something to learn. I love that murals and public art bring people together and create a shared sense of identity and community. And I also like that tattooing also has a community attached to it, but it’s ultimately about the person wearing the tattoo.

“I don’t know how I’d describe Tacoma tattoo culture as a whole. We may not have a ton of ‘tattoo celebrity’ figures, but there are a lot of great hard working artists here who specialize in a whole range of different styles. The shop I work at, Imperio Tattoos, is a great example of that.”

TAM approached Stoll to guest-curate a show contrasting new with old.

“I really wanted to help highlight the connection between these Japanese pieces, and all the ways they’ve impacted other art forms and artists over the years. I especially wanted to show that it’s relevant to artists living and working here today, in our own city!”

Asked about the Asian Tacoma arts scene in general, he mused, “It’s small. We have a lot of rad Asian artists here in Tacoma, but I’d be hesitant to call it a scene. It’s just a bunch of cool people doing cool stuff who happen to live in Tacoma.”

The modern part of the exhibit includes some of Stoll’s own work, but also several other artists from in and around Tacoma. Hanako O’Leary creates sculptures and installation art, to reflect her themes of feminine love, sexuality, and power. Lauren Iida specializes in paper-cut works, to investigate the deep-set generational trauma of Japanese civilian incarceration during World War II. Jorge Mota combines artistic strains, from his Mexican American and Indigenous roots.

Troy Long, like Stoll, specializes in tattoo art. VANVAN, aka Vanessa Jacob, assembles her retro-20th century screen printing with Coptic brand markers and an assortment of inks. Yoshiko Yamamoto makes prints, and founded her own Arts & Crafts Press to distribute them.

“I don’t have any true favorites,” emphasized Stoll. “I do really enjoy the 3D sculpture pieces Jorge and Van did… I wanted to highlight some of the different mediums and subjects that are connected to this work. Everything from anime and manga, to fantasy art, to cultural mythology, to Japanese American history, are all a part of this.”

“Echoes of the Floating World” shows through Jan. 4, 2026, at the Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Avenue in Tacoma.

For prices, hours, and other information, visit https://www.tacomaartmuseum.org/exhibit/echoes-of-the-floating-world.