Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001431, Brightwater Facilities Program Multi-Disciplinary Work Order 2025-26; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 2:30PM on 05/21/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 20% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 15% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Scope: The work under this Contract includes furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials,

incidentals, subcontractor coordination, mobilization, demobilization, transportation, and

supervision to perform mechanical, electrical, and structural repairs, replacements, minor

modifications, and safety improvements at the Brightwater Treatment Plant.

Estimated contract price: $8,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

King County Architectural and Engineering Roster and Small Works Roster

Suppliers interested in working with King County need to register at King County E-Procurement Supplier Portal. While registering you will be asked if you want to participate in either the Consultant Roster for architectural and engineering projects estimated to cost less than $500,000 or the Small Works Roster for construction projects valued at $350,000 or less. All that is required to join either of these rosters is to indicate “Yes” on your registration. Register online at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/registration

Effective July 1, 2024, King County will utilize the MRSC Roster for Small Public Works Roster project notifications. Projects include construction, building renovations, remodeling, alterations, and repairs. Categories and subcategories can be viewed on the MRSC Roster Website. Firms interested in Small Works Roster opportunities with King County should register online at: MRSCRosters.org

If you have any questions about the Consultant Roster or Small Works Roster, please contact Regina Sparano at rsparano@kingcounty.gov or 206-477-4807.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001401, Puyallup-Houghton Landfill Gas Blower Control Panel Improvements; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 05/21/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The purpose of the project is landfill gas blower control panel and controls improvements. The work on the project generally includes but is not limited to continuous temporary blower operation during the execution of work. Removal and storage of blowers. Disposal of old HDPE pipe, fittings, electrical equipment. Concrete cutting and repair. Installation of new electrical equipment, canopy, instrumentation, conduits, and wiring. Installation of new HPDE piping, fittings, and appurtenances. Reinstallation of existing blowers. Electrical and mechanical systems testing.

Estimated contract price: $1,778,432.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001408 OPENS: 5/15/2025

RFP-Employment Testing Consultant Services

KC001426 OPENS: 5/9/2025

Rideshare Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services

KC001398 OPENS: 5/16/2025

Battery Consignment

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001425, Work Order Professional Land Surveying Services for Road Services Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 27, 2025.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001417, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering and Resource Recovery Related Services for Wastewater Treatment Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on May 23, 2025.

There is a 18% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $3,000,000.00

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001410, LITTLE LAKE FOREST TRAILHEAD; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on MAY 13, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 18% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The purpose of this project is the development of an equestrian and general use trailhead facility. Work includes but not limited to erosion control, project temporary traffic control, clearing, removing existing pavements, excavation, restoration and planting, etc.

Estimated contract price: $807,700.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001419, 2025 COUNTYWIDE PAVEMENT PRESERVATION by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 05/06/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of 5.70 miles of roadway in the Cities of Normandy Park, Black Diamond, Maple Valley, Yarrow Point, Hunts Point, Lake Forest Park, Metro, and unincorporated King County’s 16th Ave SW, and SE 400th St by removal of pavement markings, raised and recessed pavement markers, planning bituminous surfaces, pavement repair excavation, placing crushed surfacing, paving with hot mix asphalt, erosion control, installing rumble strips, video detection camera and induction loop replacement.

Estimated contract price: $4,585,316

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Submittals will be received for KC001390, Progressive Design Build Services for the South Interceptor Rehabilitation Project; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 2:00 PM on July 1, 2025. Late submittals will not be accepted.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract. Priority Hire Journey Worker Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

The County intends to procure a design-build team to provide progressive design-build services for this Project. The Project generally includes rehabilitation of the South Interceptor to include reinforcement of both sewer pipe and rehabilitation of up to seven (7) maintenance holes. High-capacity temporary diversion pumping through temporary piping and odor control at each discharge location will be necessary to complete the work.

Estimated phase 1 contract price: $3,000,000

Estimated overall all contract price all phases: $21,900,000

Pre-SOQ Conference: Please see Qualifications Invitation Section for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Procurement Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal