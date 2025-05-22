Celebrating Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, A Spotlight on Laynie Nguyen

Sponsored by JPMorganChase

Laynie Nguyen, a Market Director at JPMorganChase, leads with a people-first approach—focused on empowering her team, fostering growth and collective success. As an Executive Sponsor for the firm’s employee-led AsPIRE Business Resource Group, she is passionate about mentorship, representation and helping others recognize their own strengths. Inspired by her parents’ immigrant journey, Laynie carries a deep sense of purpose in her work and a commitment to uplifting others.

We spoke with Laynie about her goals for the year, her advice to young professionals and how she is celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

1. What are you hoping to achieve this year in your role as Market Director?

As a Market Director, my primary goal has always been to empower and support my team in achieving their full potential. I aim to provide them with the resources, guidance and encouragement they need to succeed and drive our collective success.

2. Can you share your top financial tips for 2025?

My top financial tip for 2025—and beyond—is to seek guidance from trusted experts. Depending on your stage of life, this might mean consulting with your local banker, who collaborates with a team of professionals to offer personalized advice tailored to your needs. These experts are trained to provide guidance based on their understanding of your unique situation. Beyond financial matters, I’ve found it valuable to seek advice or mentorship in other areas of life I wanted to optimize—whether it’s health, relationships or even home organization, as I did last year. There’s no shortage of opportunities to learn and grow with the right support.

3. What is a barrier you’ve faced in your career and how did you overcome it?

The biggest barrier I’ve faced in my career is the pressure I put on myself to appear confident, even when I don’t always feel that way. While everyone’s story is unique, mine revolves around the contrast between my inner and outer self. Internally, I’ve always felt fearless, believing that I could achieve anything with hard work. Yet, outside my safe bubble, I’ve often feared that I’m not enough, leading me to feel like I need to work twice as hard to achieve the same results as others. As I’ve progressed in my career, I’ve learned to embrace both my strengths and weaknesses, focusing more on the former. It’s my strengths that have allowed me to stand out. Reflecting on my journey, I would advise my younger self, “Don’t let anyone, including yourself, make you feel less than. You have what it takes.” Surrounding myself with people who believe in me has also been crucial, and I am committed to paying it forward.

4. What advice would you tell a young professional looking to enter finance?

I’d offer two pieces of advice to young professionals entering finance. First, be curious. Seek out opportunities to learn more about the role—connect with someone in the field to understand the day-to-day realities and continue learning as you go. Second, build connections within the industry. Engage with individuals who have been in the field for decades as well as those who are just starting out. Each generation of entry brings its own unique insights and wisdom.

5. How are you and JPMorgan Chase celebrating Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month this year?

I am an Executive Sponsor for one of our company’s Business Resource Groups, AsPIRE. This year, the AsPIRE leadership team will be hosting a gathering to watch an Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Island film to celebrate our diverse culture and history. I’ll also be celebrating by reading The Best We Could Do—An Illustrated Memoir by Thi Bui. The story the author shared is similar to my parents’ journey immigrating to the United States, and I’m looking forward to reflecting on that experience.