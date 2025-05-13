Asian Crossroads at SIFF 2025 

The Seattle International Film Festival is spotlighting a rich and diverse slate of Asian cinema this year as part of its Asian Crossroads program, featuring films from China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Mongolia, and India.

Among the highlights is “The Botanist,” the debut feature by Chinese director Jing Yi. Set in rural northwestern China, the film tells a lyrical coming-of-age story about a young Kazakh boy and his friendship with a Han girl. The film premiered at Berlinale, where it won the Grand Prix of the International Jury in the Generation Kplus section.

South Korea’s Hong Sang-soo returns with “By the Stream,” a contemplative film that examines art, identity, and reputation through the story of a university lecturer who enlists her scandal-shadowed uncle to stage a student play.

In Japan, director Kiyoshi Kurosawa offers “Cloud,” a thriller centered on the dark undercurrents of online capitalism. Meanwhile, Neo Sora’s “Happyend” explores youth activism in a surveillance-heavy near-future Tokyo.

Hong Kong is represented by three films, each depicting different aspects of personal and cultural transition. Sasha Chuk’s “Fly Me to the Moon” is an autobiographical tale of migration and identity, while Vincent Chow’s “Little Red Sweet” offers a heartfelt look at one family’s fight to keep their traditional dessert shop alive as gentrification closes in. In “Luz,” Flora Lau weaves together two deeply personal stories—each exploring how relationships and identity are shaped in a fast-changing, digital world.

Cambodian director Rithy Panh presents “Meeting with Pol Pot,” a haunting historical drama that retraces the journey of French journalists into the heart of the Khmer Rouge regime. Based on the book by Seattle-based author Elizabeth Becker, the film combines Panh’s personal history with his signature documentary realism. He also makes a chilling cameo as Pol Pot

Another standout comes from “To Kill a Mongolian Horse,” a Malaysian co-production directed by Xiaoxuan Jiang, who grew up in Inner Mongolia. The film offers a rare look at traditional nomadic life under pressure from modernization, told through the story of a horseman trying to preserve his family’s ranch.

India’s contribution, “Boong,” is a heartfelt debut from Lakshmipriya Devi. Set along India’s northeastern border, the film follows a young boy’s journey to find the truth about his missing father. Devi draws on her experience in major Bollywood productions to craft a story that is intimate, political, and deeply rooted in place.

For more details on these films, go to siff.net/festival/programs-2025/asian-crossroads.